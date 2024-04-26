Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Auddia Price Performance
Shares of Auddia stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Auddia has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
Auddia Company Profile
