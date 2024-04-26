B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLL. Macquarie lowered Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 15,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.98. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

