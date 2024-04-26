Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price at $16.86

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,974.86% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.