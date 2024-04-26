Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.85.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
NYSE KVUE opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
