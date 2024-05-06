Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.81 Per Share

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.8137 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88.
Venture Trading Up 0.9 %
VEMLY stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Venture has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $64.01.
About Venture
