Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.81 Per Share

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.8137 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Venture Trading Up 0.9 %

VEMLY stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Venture has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $64.01.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

