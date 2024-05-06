Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ST opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

