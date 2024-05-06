Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.5 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willdan Group stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $432.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,678,700.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

