Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3638 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

HLPPY stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

