Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3638 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 2.2 %
HLPPY stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.17.
About Hang Lung Properties
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Properties
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Brinker International Heats Up on Spicy Earnings Beat and Raise
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Eli Lilly Gains on the GLP-1 Weight Loss Phenomenon
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Pfizer Finds a Foothold After a Solid Q1 2024 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.