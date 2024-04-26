Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$17.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.39.

Shares of SKE opened at C$6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$573.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

