FantasyGold Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $26,802.62 and $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00018841 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

