Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $4.88

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $5.08. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2,181,695 shares traded.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

