IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.85. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 15,541 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 11,568.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 97,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $937,690.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,108,477.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 97,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,108,477.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. Corporate insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

