iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 212,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 221,978 shares.The stock last traded at $38.65 and had previously closed at $38.40.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

