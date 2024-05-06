Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 18,792 shares.The stock last traded at $418.86 and had previously closed at $414.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Atrion Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.89 and its 200-day moving average is $365.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Atrion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

