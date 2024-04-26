Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 905,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

