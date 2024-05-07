Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Plans — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

NCDL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCDL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

