Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Plans — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.
NCDL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
