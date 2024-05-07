MillerKnoll, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

MillerKnoll has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 446,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

