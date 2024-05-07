MillerKnoll, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
MillerKnoll has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years.
MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 446,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
