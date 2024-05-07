Oxen Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $6,096.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,119.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.08 or 0.00757415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00130664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00060840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00204771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00101789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,808,808 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.