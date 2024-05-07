Velas (VLX) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00057324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,587,648,711 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

