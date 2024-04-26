Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.16 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.31.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,045.53. 164,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,548. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,097.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,014.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

