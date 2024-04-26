Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 2,595,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,290. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

