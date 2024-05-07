Origin Materials (ORGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Origin Materials has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 82.62%. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Materials Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of ORGN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 1,649,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,339. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $160.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

