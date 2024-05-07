Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,762,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 54,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.19. 5,212,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,536,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92. The company has a market cap of $458.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

