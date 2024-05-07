Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Greenlane Renewables to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 51.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.09%. The company had revenue of C$17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.30 million.

Shares of TSE:GRN remained flat at C$0.09 on Tuesday. 38,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.34.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

