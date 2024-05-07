Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.91 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 83.38%.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
AI traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,328. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.86. The firm has a market cap of C$495.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 41.61 and a quick ratio of 102.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian cut Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
