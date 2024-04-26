Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 54,334 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.06. 1,361,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $115.89 and a 1-year high of $162.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

