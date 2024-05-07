Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given New $203.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of SXI traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International has a 1-year low of $128.27 and a 1-year high of $184.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Standex International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

