Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 39,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,992. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

