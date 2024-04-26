Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,667,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740,629. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

