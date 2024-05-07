National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.37-4-43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.35.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

