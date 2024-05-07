Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $498,094.43 and approximately $181.41 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,106.64 or 0.99921900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002124 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $171.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

