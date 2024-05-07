Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.27 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Exelon makes up approximately 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. 9,470,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,763. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.