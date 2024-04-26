Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Enovis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 902.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENOV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 176,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

