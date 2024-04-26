CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Tom Burnet Purchases 4,268 Shares

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Tom Burnet bought 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,504.76 ($24,091.85).

Shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 451 ($5.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 451.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.66. The firm has a market cap of £328.51 million, a PE ratio of 906.00 and a beta of 0.76. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 406 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 534 ($6.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

