Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Up 487.9% in April

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 487.9% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology Stock Down 9.7 %
OTCMKTS CUBT traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 76,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About Curative Biotechnology
