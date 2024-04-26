Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $28,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,727,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,410,000 after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21,149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $807.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $882.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.28. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

