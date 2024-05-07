Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $547,725.56

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $344.41 million and $547,725.56 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00003624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.29713739 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $237,987.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

