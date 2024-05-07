BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $28.19 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001489 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000960 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001276 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000126 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $20,305,076.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

