Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Sells 5,098 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.48.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.