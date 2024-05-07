Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 21200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

