Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.45 billion and $17.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00058644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

