Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $372.44 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $372.44 million and $19.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,418.61 or 1.00106687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012822 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03747491 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $14,232,937.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

