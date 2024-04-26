Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 19,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $61,481,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,785,000. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

