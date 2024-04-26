Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $73.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Edison International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Edison International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

