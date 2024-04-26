Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Calix Price Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. Calix has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Calix by 516.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 1,349,625 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,259,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $26,483,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Calix by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after buying an additional 554,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $18,165,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

