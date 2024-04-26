Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
