Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

