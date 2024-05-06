33,750 Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Acquired by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 816,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95,231 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 382,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 375,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,683 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.77. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.