Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. Request has a total market cap of $126.27 million and $2.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,472.45 or 1.00067255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012741 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12795112 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,519,419.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

