Financial Comparison: Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brand Engagement Network and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 3 7 0 2.55

Earnings & Valuation

Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $96.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 2.94 $163.00 million $1.76 53.63

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Profitability

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A -19.90% -16.34% Light & Wonder 5.58% 23.68% 4.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Brand Engagement Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.