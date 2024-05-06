Morgan Stanley Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $218.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.31.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.98. 539,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average of $184.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,036.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $203,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

